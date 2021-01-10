Adam Pearce admits he’s not in the prime of his career, but he’s ready to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Pearce earned the title shot on Friday’s SmackDown. He was the last man standing in a Gauntlet Match that also included Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, King Corbin and Rey Mysterio

The 42-year-old WWE producer now has a date with destiny. On Sunday, Adam Pearce posted a video on Twitter of a match that he believes shows off the fighting spirit he will bring to the Royal Rumble.

He wrote, “Of course I’m not in my wrestling ‘prime’ – I haven’t had a match in 6+ years! But I didn’t ASK for this. With no choice but to fight, I’ve got to do whatever I can to make Roman feel EXACTLY like I did at the end of this match many years ago.”

The match, seen below, is Adam Pearce defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Brent Albright from August 2008.

Pearce continued, “And yes, I lost that match. Lost a championship that meant a lot to me. Lost a piece of myself. But in the process I learned a lot. A lot about me. A lot about the agony of defeat. A lot about how to avoid it. Again, I NEVER wanted this. But sleep on me, I beg you.”

Adam Pearce faces WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 31st. The event airs live on the WWE Network.