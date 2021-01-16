Alex Shelley Releases Statement On Missing Hard to Kill

Alex Shelley was scheduled to be in the main event of Impact Wrestling‘s Hard to Kill PPV tonight. Yesterday, the promotion announced that Shelley would be unable to perform on the show. He has been replaced in the main event by Moose.

Shelley released a video statement through Impact’s social media channels and spoke about the situation.

“There are certain things in life that are just out of our control and unfortunately, my ability to compete at Hard to Kill has been dropped into that bucket,” Shelley said in the video. “So, on that note, I owe an apology to Chris Sabin. I owe one to Rich Swann, I owe one to the fans. And I owe a receipt to the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega.”

- Advertisement -

Shelley then confirmed that he does not have COVID-19.

“I assure everyone out there, I do not have COVID, I am not orthopedically injured.”

Although not explicitly said, it sounds as though Shelley is missing the show due to precautions regarding the ongoing pandemic. This could mean he came into contact with someone who tested positive, but that is just speculation.

“(Impact management) they are doing the utmost in terms of precautions to make sure that nobody is at risk at Hard to Kill or moving forward.”

He concluded the video by saying he’ll be back in Impact Wrestling. Shelley’s full video can be viewed below: