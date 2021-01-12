Anthem And Jeff Jarrett Reach Settlement In GFW Lawsuit

Jeff Jarrett and Anthem, the parent company of the current Impact Wrestling have finally reached a settlement in their trademark case, according to Law 360.

While the terms of the settlement between the two parties were not disclosed, a brief filing with the court told the judge that both the parties will be submitting a joint request for dismissal:

“The terms of the settlement are met, and unless any party objects, they will submit a joint request for dismissal of the claims and counterclaims in the case by no later than Oct 1, 2022.”

Impact Wrestling had originally announced a merger with Jarrett’s GFW back in April 2017 and they started rebranding their programming using the GFW logo and theme in June.

However, the merger was short lived as the company severed their ties with GFW in October and returned to the Impact Wrestling name which they have utilised ever since.

Then in August 2018, Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment filed a lawsuit against Anthem claiming that the company violated state and federal trademark infringes by continuing to use footage of GFW Amped.

Anthem officials filed a countersuit against Jeff Jarrett in 2019, arguing that Jerrett and GWE granted them a licence to the GFW name and related assets.