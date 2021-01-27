Charlotte Flair Says She’s Rejuvenated After 6-Month Hiatus

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE after a 6-month absence at the TLC PPV. She formed a team with Asuka and they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax. Flair recently spoke to Yahoo Sports about her time away from the ring and her attitude toward her detractors.

Flair addressed her detractors who say she’s pushed too hard during the interview.

“It’s almost like you get into the business and say you don’t want to be world champion,” Flair said. “You don’t get into the business saying that. You might not like the sports team that’s always making the championships, but that shouldn’t discredit the person. I got to a point where I wondered if I should apologize to people. If someone else was getting these opportunities would they feel sorry for me?”

“[Critics] don’t know the time I’ve put into what I’m doing. Damn right I’m going to take every opportunity. Who in their right mind wouldn’t take these opportunities just so they can make these people feel better? I have to tell myself that sometimes.”

Flair is easily the most-decorated female athlete active on the roster today. She’s a 4x RAW Women’s Champion, 5x Smackdown Women’s Champion, 2x NXT Women’s Champion, and 1x Divas Champion.

Charlotte Flair On Her 6-Month Hiatus From WWE

Flair also spoke about her time away from WWE during the interview.

“It really just made me miss how much I love doing this,” Flair said. “Not that I don’t have a lot of hobbies, but now I can’t imagine my life without being an entertainer. I also got a mental break. I was able to leave the robe, the boots and the gear at work and go home and try to be a human, not always feeling like you’re on.”

The full interview with Yahoo Sports can be read here.