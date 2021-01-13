Chris Jericho Reveals He Had COVID-19 In September

Chris Jericho recently spent some time talking about the ongoing global pandemic on his Talk is Jericho podcast. His guest was Dr. Alex Patel, an ICU doctor working in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. During the discussion, Jericho revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 in September. The former WWE and AEW World Champion says he did not have any symptoms, however.

“I haven’t really told anyone this but I tested positive back in maybe September and I had zero symptoms” Jericho said on the show.

“I had my 10 days in isolation and stayed away from everybody. I didn’t even know that I had it, I went and got a test just in general. It was one of the ones where they said your positive and I was like ‘Really? Are you serious?’ I had nothing, I didn’t have a headache, I didn’t have a cough.”

Jericho’s band “Fozzy” played the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the month prior on August 9th. The event has been labeled a “Super Spreader” event by some.

“Once I did have it, and it wasn’t a false positive because I took 3 different tests and they were all positive, but now I have the antibodies,” Jericho continued.