Cody Rhodes on Brodie Lee – “I Hated That I Was His Last Match”

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. Cody would discuss a number of topics during the interview, including the fact that he was Brodie Lee’s final match in professional wrestling.

Cody of course faced Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar Match on AEW Dynamite; this was Cody’s return bout after being defeated handily by Lee on the show a month prior. The angle was set up so that Cody could go and record the ‘Go Big Show,’ making sure that the production was adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

“I hated the fact that I was his last match” Cody Rhodes would begin on the podcast. “Like, I loved it, and I love that feeling. But, I also hated it, because god, we were all denied all these other great matches.” Interestingly, Cody Rhodes actually defeated Brodie Lee/Luke Harper in his first ever television loss in WWE; so Brodie’s first and last televised losses came at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes on Brodie Lee

- Advertisement -

“I wasn’t confident in that…obviously he could have continued and been better and done more stuff and I could have [gone on] to be better” Cody continued, lamenting how far he and Brodie Lee could’ve gone together in their feud and AEW in general. “I hate it, but love that I shared that moment with him.”

Cody Rhodes would finish by stating how bittersweet it was to have the main event match against Brodie Lee on that Dynamite; something that Brodie Lee had worked his whole career for and the reason he left WWE, to get to the main event. “Now I look at it [the match] more with a reverence and love. Just because, he got to go out…the thing he wanted the most? He got to go out on top. Which is great.”

You can check out some of the highlights from Brodie Lee vs Cody Rhodes in the Dog Collar match below: