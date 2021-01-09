Cody Rhodes Talks The First Year of AEW Programming

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. Cody would discuss a number of topics during the interview, including the first year of AEW programming.

“Somebody asked me to grade it [AEW‘s first year]” Cody Rhodes began on the podcast. “And of course, as part of the company I can’t give it a bad grade! But I said like ‘an A, and there’s room for an A+.'”

“We know where we need to grow” Rhodes would continue. “Even if AEW only went one year? It’s still been the greatest year of my life. I learned a lot of lessons, and learned some hard lessons about the burdens of management. If you were not popular before? You’re definitely not going to be popular as you enter that space.”

Cody Rhodes on Company Metrics

Cody would then discuss the ratings success of the promotion. “I still think like, it is surreal, like the numbers? That’s why I love the data. I love when (Chris) Harrington shows me this spreadsheet, talks about our international deals. We’re having these calls…like I was on the phone with Microsoft the other day!”

Rhodes would finish by saying how he laid out how he wanted his involvement to work with AEW President Tony Khan on day one. “I told Tony, I said do not give me this job unless you want me to really do the job. Which would mean really embrace it, which would probably include pissing you [Khan] off from time to time. But he’s never been pissed at me.”