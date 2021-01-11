Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, has tested positive for COVID-19. WWE has announced that he has been placed in quarantine. McIntyre was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title match on tonight’s episode of RAW.

McIntyre is also scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. As of this writing, there is no update on what the current plans are for that match. McIntyre wrestled on last week’s edition of RAW. He defeated Keith Lee to retain the WWE Championship in the main event. Goldberg came out to challenge him to a match at the Rumble to close the show.

McIntyre has been the top babyface on the RAW brand for the last year. He won the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble en route to defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

McIntyre held the title for 213 days before dropping it to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell last October. He then regained the title from Orton on the November 16th, 2020 edition of RAW.