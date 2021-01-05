Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble

WWE didn’t waste any time in booking Drew McIntyre’s first WWE Championship defense of the new year against Keith Lee as well as setting up his next feud.

It happened on Monday’s episode of Raw, which was hyped as Raw Legends Night, on the USA Network. The contest was saved for the main event from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.

It was a lengthy back and forth match. McIntyre did a lot of selling for Lee to make him look like a worthy contender. At one point, McIntyre power bombed Lee through the announce table. Lee managed to hit a Spanish fly off the top rope for a near fall. McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick for the win.

WWE set up this contest last week on Raw as Lee battled Sheamus in the opening contest. Obviously, Lee went over and earned the title shot opportunity.

After the match, Goldberg walked down to the ring and grabbed a microphone. He praised McIntyre for having talent, but not getting the respect he deserves. He said that McIntyre looks at legends as wrestlers out of their prime and being better than them.

Goldberg said that this is where he steps in as he challenged McIntyre for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble. McIntyre said that fighting him would be like fighting his own dad. Goldberg pushed him down and the show went off the air.

WWE holds the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 31, 2021.