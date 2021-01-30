“I Do It With A Smile”: Goldberg Responds To Fans Complaining About His Victories Over Young Stars

Goldberg is one of the prime examples of WWE management’s favoritism of part time talents. The former WCW champion has scored dominating victories over many young talents since his return to the company in 2016. These booking decisions have led to a lot of people being critical of the former universal champion but he does not care about the opinion of the others.

The heavyweight star was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin of Fox Sports where he was asked about people’s complain of him being featured over younger stars. Replying to the question, Goldberg said that the fans can complain all they want. He claimed that he is a relief pitcher who is just doing his job:

“They can complain all they want. I was brought in for a reason. I’m a relief pitcher. I’d like to think that I’m the top-echelon relief pitcher, and if they didn’t think there was value in bringing in that relief pitcher to close out the game, then they wouldn’t call me. I don’t make the decisions. I just follow orders, and I go out and do my job.”

The former world champion continued by saying that he tries to do his job on to the best of his ability and while he may be far removed from his prime, he can still kick 98.9% of their asses.

Goldberg On Ending The Unstoppable Run Of The Fiend

Goldberg was then asked about his specific victory over The Fiend during the Super Showdown event in February 2020. Up until that point, the Fiend had been protected by the company. When asked how he feels about being the one to end his unstoppable run, the wrestling veteran said that he is just a service provider who does his job with a smile on his face:

“You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I’m asked to go out and perform, and I don’t pass judgment on it. I don’t worry about a finish. I don’t worry about who’s winning. I don’t worry about who’s losing.

At the end of the day, I’m there to provide a service, and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I’m not a booker. I don’t make the decisions. I really don’t. I just come in and provide “that guy,” and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember.”

Apart from this, Goldberg was also asked about his upcoming match for the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. He said that McIntyre has paid his dues in the business but the question he is asking is whether he has paid enough. You can check out his full interview here.