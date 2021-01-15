Impact Hard To Kill Main Event Changed: Alex Shelley Unable To Appear

Impact Wrestling has sent in word that there’s been a change to the main event of Saturday night’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

The scheduled main event was supposed to be AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. Unfortunately, MCMG member Alex Shelley will be unable to appear and has been pulled from the match. His replacement will be Moose.

According to Impact, Alex Shelley contacted the company late Thursday night and informed them he will be unable to travel to Nashville, TN for the PPV. The company cited “unavoidable circumstances” as to why Alex Shelley cannot appear.

Impact executive Scott D’Amore commented on the situation:

“When we got the news from Alex there was no question what we needed to do. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures – I personally contacted Moose and he accepted the match immediately. I know Rich Swann in particular has his issues with Moose. but this is time to put personal issues and egos aside.

“HARD TO KILL is a huge event for IMPACT Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general. IMPACT Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will have their hands even more full now when they step into the ring with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Original Chris Sabin, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.”

The following is the updated lineup for Impact Wrestling‘s Hard to Kill PPV:

Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs.Taya Valkyrie

Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz to crown Knockouts Tag Teaam Champions

X-Division Champion Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Old School Rules: Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhino & Tommy Dreamer

Barbed Wire Massacre: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Special Attraction: The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page

Rosemary & Crazzy Steve s. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb

Hard to Kill is available for purchase at FITE TV and on traditional pay-per-view via InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel.