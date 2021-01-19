Jon Moxley Is Writing A Book

Jon Moxley has a story to tell and fans will soon be able to read all about his wild journey. The former AEW World Champion is currently writing a book.

AEW President Tony Khan broke the news during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. Khan says he’s read portions of the book and loved what he saw.

Moxley’s wife Renee added some additional details about the process. She said Moxley is using her laptop to pen his story and she’s also had a sneak preview of what he’s working on.

Jon Moxley: Author

“I’ve read it all and I had no doubt,” said Renee. “I’ve been up his ass forever like, ‘Dude, you need to write a book.’ He can be a very eloquent speaker and his memory is so amazing… The fact that he’s doing it now and writing it himself, I think it’s gonna be such a badass product.”

Moxley is not the only person in his marriage with a book coming out. Renee Paquette will soon be a published author, as well. Her cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously, is scheduled for release on May 18th. You can pre-order now at Amazon.

Jon Moxley and Paquette are expecting their first child together later this year.

Moxley has been out of action since dropping the AEW Championship to Kenny Omega at Winter is Coming. He recently returned to AEW TV and is scheduled to compete Wednesday on Dynamite.