Key Entrants In Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Matches Set, Final Card

The card for this year’s (Sunday, January 31, 2021) WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event has been updated.
The company hasn’t officially announced the pre-show match for the event, but fans can get hyped before the main card with a two-hour Kickoff Show.
FS1 aired a special edition of WWE Backstage on Saturday night to preview the event. On the broadcast, Natalya defeated Tamina to become the #30 entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
Also on the show, it was announced that Randy Orton would enter the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 while Edge would coming in at #2.
As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 5 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:
Final WWE Royal Rumble Card
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – Last Man Standing Match
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
- Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, 9 mystery entrants – Men’s Royal Rumble Match:
- Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, 17 mystery entrants, Natalya (entering at #30) – Women’s Royal Rumble Match
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Carmella