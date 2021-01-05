Kota Ibushi Requests NJPW Unify IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Titles

Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom. He successfully defended the titles on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom by defeating Jay White.

During a backstage press conference, Kota Ibushi requested that NJPW unify the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental Championship.

“The IWGP Intercontinental Championship is the greatest belt there is. The IWGP Heavyweight Championship is the strongest belt there is. I want to unify these titles. I want it to be both the greatest and the strongest. Nobody has challenged for just one of these titles. Then what does a double championship mean? I want to unify them. Then I will make my ultimate dreams come true,” said Ibushi (translations via Fightful).

The titles have been defended together since Wrestle Kingdom 14 last year. Naito defeated Jay White on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom last year to win the Intercontinental title and then defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, on night 2 to win the Heavyweight belt.

Since the belts have been defended together, EVIL, Naito, and Ibushi have all held the titles.

IWGP Intercontinental Championship History

The IWGP Intercontinental Championship was brought into the promotion in 2011. MVP defeated Toru Yano in the finals of a tournament to become the first champion. Since then, 14 other wrestlers have held the title.

Shinsuke Nakamura is the all-time leader in several categories related to the Intercontinental title. He’s held the title 5x and defended it 17 times over 901 combined days as champion.