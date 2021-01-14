Kurt Angle Says His TNA Career Was Better Than WWE Stint

Kurt Angle started his professional wrestling career in WWE in 1998 and the Olympic Gold Medallist achieved a lot of success in the company including half a dozen world title reigns.

However his WWE run came to an abrupt end in 2006 when the former champion asked for his release from the promotion due to health reasons.

After quitting WWE, Angle joined TNA and during his recent appearance on Wrestling Perspective podcast, Kurt claimed that his TNA career was better than his run with WWE:

“I actually had a better career there,” said Angle. “I hate to admit it because WWE was the big company, but I got better. I was only in the business six and a half years when I switched to TNA, and that was the prime of my career.

I mean, my matches with Samoa Joe, Sting, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, all those guys, and I had a really great career there, “said Kurt Angle, “As much as I love WWE, that was so much better.”

The former Raw General Manager went on to say that there is a part of him that wishes that he would have stayed in WWE during those years because there were more eyes on WWE‘s product.

Would you put Kurt Angle’s TNA run above his stint with WWE? Do let us know your thoughts on the claims made by the former world champion.