NXT Injury Report: Timothy Thatcher Pulled From New Year’s Evil

WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the latest NXT injury report.

According to NXT General Manager William Regal, Timothy Thatcher is injured. The undisclosed injury took place while he was training for the Pit Fight against Tommaso Ciampa that was scheduled for tonight’s New Year’s Evil event.

“With proper rehab, Mr. Thatcher should be back to action soon,” said Regal. “But due to the brutal nature of tonight’s match, our team could not clear him in good conscience.”

- Advertisement -

Regal finished by saying that as soon as Timothy Thatcher heals, he and Tommasso Ciampa will sort out their differences in the fight pit.

We wish Timothy Thatcher a speedy recovery and will provide an update if details surrounding the injury are made public.