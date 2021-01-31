Possible Spoiler For Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant

A latest photo from Natalya might have spoiled a big surprise for the Royal Rumble PPV this Sunday and revealed an interesting entry for the women’s version of the battle royal.

The former SmackDown women’s champion recently posted a photo of herself with WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus and wrote that she ‘can’t wait for Sunday’.

However, Natalya quickly deleted the picture as seen in the screenshot below and her actions have started the rumors about Stratus possibly being one of the surprise entrants for the upcoming bout:

- Advertisement -

Trish Stratus was a part of the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018 where she entered at #30 and was eliminated by the Boss Sasha Banks.

Though she did not participate in the next two Royal Rumble matches and her last wrestling appearance was during SummerSlam 2019 where she faced Charlotte Flair in a one on one match.

Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall Of Famer who was part of the company’s roster and wrestled as a full-time star from 2000 to 2006. During her active years, the female star won the women’s championship seven times.

She has been making sporadic appearances for the company since 2006 and an in-ring return for the former champion is not completely out of question.