Ric Flair Aligns With Lacey Evans, Turns On His Own Daughter

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans now appear to be aligned on WWE RAW. For 2 weeks straight, Flair has cost his daughter matches against Evans.

2 weeks ago on RAW, Flair costs Charlotte and Asuka a match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans by “accidentally” tripping up Charlotte. Then last night on RAW, Flair put Lacey Evans’ foot on the rope during a pin attempt and notified the referee. Charlotte then tried to suplex Evans into the ring but was again tripped by her father. Evans landed on top of Charlotte and as the referee was counting, Ric Flair held down his daughter’s leg so that she couldn’t kick out.

Flair and Evans then left together celebrating. Lacey Evans has since posted the below Tweets:

Idk what's better….the win, the money, the suite, or pissing off the queen.?



Thank you Daddy @ricflairnatureboy #WorkSmarterNotHarder #RAW pic.twitter.com/jhn5LT0Ztu — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion ? (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 12, 2021

Your daddy taught me more in one night than you ever will sweetheart. ?



I enjoyed your lil class session though. Untill next time? #Raw #MamaFlair https://t.co/VUCf9yiMgu pic.twitter.com/VsnqpiwVq4 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion ? (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 12, 2021

- Advertisement -

While Ric may have turned on Charlotte last night on RAW, he still considers his daughter the best women’s wrestler of all time. Flair recently told CBS Sports that Charlotte is better than any female wrestler ever.

“She’s the best woman on the roster, but she’s the best woman of all time,” Flair said of his daughter. “I’ve been in the business 49 years. Give me an example of who you think is better. You can’t.”