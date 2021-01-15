Ricochet Responds To Reports Of Him Leaving WWE Soon

WWE star Ricochet has responded to the reports about his contractual status with the company and denied the rumors about his future.

The high flying star took on his Twitter yesterday and replying to a report of him possibly leaving the company soon, he claimed that the news is fake:

For those who don’t know, it was first reported back in September that a top WWE star has decided not to re-sign with the promotion and leave the company when his contract expires.

It was then revealed recently that Ricochet‘s current deal with the company is expiring soon and the One and Only has not signed a new deal with the promotion.

The former NXT star apparently signed a three year deal with WWE back in 2018 which means that his current contract will be expiring sometimes this year.

While Ricochet has claimed the news to be fake, we have seen a trend of stars denying reports about their comeback or departure from the company recently which have eventually come true.

So while the Raw star is claiming that the reports are not accurate, it’s very much possible that he is working the fans until he gets free of his WWE deal.