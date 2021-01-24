Roman Reigns Comments On His Relationship With Jon Moxley

Roman Reigns says he still keeps in touch with former Shield partners Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley.

The Shield was undoubtedly one of the biggest forces in WWE over the past decade. The iconic trio created memorable moments right up until their split. Even after they went their separate ways, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley crossed paths many times.

All three men are now huge singles stars. They are also at different stages of their careers. They are not traveling the world together anymore, but Roman Reigns tells Bleacher Report that they are still friendly and keep in touch.

Especially with both Seth Rollins recently becoming a father and Jon Moxley‘s wife due later this year, they have a lot in common to talk about. Rollins and Becky Lynch recently became proud parents of a beautiful baby girl, Roux.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jon Moxley

Roman Reigns says the Shield brothers keep in touch via text messaging. They bond about family life and fatherhood.

“We talk here and there,” said Reigns. “Especially with Seth having a new baby and stuff, and I have so many kids. It’s funny because they’re just getting their first one. I have five kids, so I have a legitimate household here… Me and Seth were texting back and forth a few weeks ago. Me and Jon text a little more sporadically.”

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are expecting their first child together. Roman Reigns messaged to congratulate them when he learnt the news, and Moxley, in return, asked him for tips on being a father.

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley were close friends on WWE

“It’s pretty out there anyways that me and Mox were super-tight,” he said. “We traveled together even when we split up. We were drinking buddies, the whole nine. I got a lot of cool moments with Mox. But actually I talk to Seth a little more than I talk to Mox right now. He’s off doing his thing.”

“Probably when I found out he was having a baby was when I texted him, when I found out they were pregnant. He’s funny. He goes, ‘What the heck am I supposed to do?’ ‘It’s simple, man. You feed them, you change them, you love them. That’s it.’ He texts back, ‘You make it sound so simple.’ We’re all still good, dude.”