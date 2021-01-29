Roman Reigns On The Undertaker Calling Today’s Generation Of Wrestlers “Soft”

Roman Reigns is the latest WWE star to give his take about the recent controversial comments made by The Undertaker.

The Undertaker said during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience that younger wrestlers “lack an edge to them” and that the current WWE product is “soft.” Goldberg agreed with this as well when he appeared on the latest episode of After The Bell with Corey Graves.

The Universal Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated about this topic.

“It’s strange. I really feel like he misspoke. Because Mark is a really good guy. He’s very knowledgeable. Obviously, he has a ton of respect for the business. Goldberg is just Goldberg. Who cares? But he’s talking about guns and knives in the locker room. Come on.”

Reigns stated that the older generation traveled just like they do now and doesn’t think TSA would let wrestlers travel with weapons these days. He noted that he has chosen to play video games on his own time, but not at work.

He stated that he’s trying to network and politic while at work while other wrestlers stay in the locker room. He brought up how The New Day can get away with playing games at work. He hopes the younger guys don’t fall into that because they’re not all the same.

Reigns stated that he puts his mind into work when he goes to events and sometimes he needs a reminder to shut his mind off when he comes home to stop thinking about it.

The Big Dog stated that he doesn’t always think there should be video games in the locker room, but due to their hectic schedule, he would rather have “my guys be playing video games than breaking into a bag of some sort.”

Reigns continued, “It’s a different time and I think we’re smarter. I think you’re gonna see that from the financial side of it, from how we save our money, how we prepare for the future, having a life after the business when we can’t fall down anymore to our actual health. I think it was just like a retired guy trying to sound gangster.”

Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble.