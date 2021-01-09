Roman Reigns Receives Unexpected WWE Royal Rumble Opponent

With just weeks until WWE’s next big pay-per-view event, the company has decided who Roman Reigns will face at the Royal Rumble.

The company announced heading into Friday’s episode of SmackDown from Orlando, Florida on FOX that the reveal of this contender would be determined.

WWE held a Gauntlet Match on this show that featured Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Rey Mysterio.

It featured Mysterio and Zayn starting things off with Mysterio going over. Nakamura then eliminated Rey, Corbin, and Bryan. It was later revealed that WWE agent Adam Pearce would be the final competitor after Paul Heyman pulled some strings. Uso and Reigns beat down Nakamura. Uso superkicked Pearce then pulled him onto Nakamura and the referee counted the three.

Pearce was victorious, which means he earned the right to challenge Reigns for the WWE Title at the upcoming event. It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls Pearce, who hasn’t worked a match in years, from the bout.

? ? ?@ScrapDaddyAP has won the gauntlet match and will face @WWERomanReigns at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship! ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xy2zodYxVw — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 9, 2021

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 31, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida that will air on the WWE Network.

It was reported a few months ago that WWE had plans for Bryan to challenge Reigns for the title at either TLC, which didn’t happen, or Royal Rumble. However, plans were later changed with “The Big Dog” entering a program with Owens.