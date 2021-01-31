Roman Reigns Thinks Competing In The Attitude Era Would Have Been ‘Too Easy’

Roman Reigns has become the flag bearer of WWE after John Cena and many fans believe that the current Universal Champion is the epitome of how the company has changed in the last two decades.

A lot of people think that he would have not risen through the ranks as he has done during the Monday Night Wars era, but the former WWE Champion believes that it would have been too easy to compete during the Attitude Era.

Reigns made these comments during his recent interview with Sports Illustrated and claimed that it’s a real challenge to be PG and not go the ‘cheap route’:

- Advertisement -

“To be honest, and this is gonna make some good headlines, but it would’ve been too easy, I feel like [John] Cena said it before. It’s a challenge to be PG. It’s a challenge to not have to go the cheap route.

Being able to shove everything up everyone’s ass, to do that stuff, to just chug beers—and I’m not taking anything away from the performance and the physicality of what they did and the stories they told in the ring—these guys were great performers and great in-ring wrestlers.” according to the Big Dog, “But the character development was easier.”

Roman Reigns Says The Business Is Bigger Now

The former Shield member continued by saying that the things they do now are more challenging and that’s why the business is bigger compared to that time:

“If I could just start chugging bourbon and smoking cigars, imagine what my character could be. We could go even further on this mob boss thing. It’s more challenging what we do now. It’s the facts.

That’s why the business is bigger. That’s why we have a bigger platform now. And that was all due to the work done before us to get us to this point, but at the same time if we don’t do it the way we do it now, it wouldn’t be that way. It was a different time.”

During the same interview, Roman Reigns also responded to Undertaker’s comments about the current generation of wrestlers. You can check out his thoughts on the matter at this link.

What do you think about the Tribal Chief’s remarks about the current era? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.