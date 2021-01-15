Sha Samuels Announces Signing To NXT UK

Indie star Sha Samuels made his on-screen in-ring debut for the NXT UK brand during this week’s episode of their weekly show on WWE Network.

The heavyweight star was built as Ed Harvey and he competed in a match against Joe Coffey. Unfortunately for the new NXT star, Coffey emerged victorious in this bout.

One interesting thing that happened during the match was that Samuels grabbed the mic mid-match. He announced that he wasn’t Ed Harvey and everyone knows his real name Sha Samuels.

- Advertisement -

After the match, the new WWE star took on his Twitter and announced that he has officially signed a contract with the company after a long journey full of ups and downs:

"I'M NOT ED HARVEY! I'M @Shasamuels! EVERYONE KNOWS I'M SHA SAMUELS!"



The mic drop delivered in our opening contest on #NXTUK! ? pic.twitter.com/DXe0NbPl2R — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 14, 2021

Oi Oi!!!



I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really long journey to get here. Full of ups,downs and loads of hard work.



But the proper hard graft starts now!!



EAST x NXT:UK pic.twitter.com/T1JEpztA8Z — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) January 14, 2021

This is not the first WWE match for Samuels and he previously wrestled in a dark match for the company during the NXT UK taping in 2019 at Plymouth.

Prior to his signing with the company, Sha Samuels has wrestled for many top indie promotions including companies such as wXw, RevPro, OTT and ICW.

He is not the only star to have joined the brand in recent times and WWE has signed names such as Ben Carter and Rampage Brown in the past few months.