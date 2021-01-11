Sonya Deville Discusses Her WWE Return, New On-Screen Role

Sonya Deville returned to WWE programming during the New Year’s Day episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Deville has since discussed her return to television during an appearance on Talking Smack. She also addressed as her new role as Adam Pearce‘s assistant.

Deville explained how she’s “never felt better” now that she’s finally back on the blue brand. She shared how her return felt as though it was “never going to happen.”

“A long 4 months off, but you know what, 2021 is going to be the year of Sonya Deville, but also the year of SmackDown. I’m excited about so many things to come for the show and I’m excited to show you guys.”

Regarding her new on-screen role, Deville revealed how anyone who knows her would admit the role is a “natural fit” for her. She noted how she and Adam Pearce make a “great kind of duo” before sharing her 2021 SmackDown goals.

“I want to make SmackDown a good place to work, and I want the women to get opportunities,” Deville said. “I have a lot of things in store, and I think it’s all going to be positive, moving in the upward direction, and that’s all I’m going to tell you.”

Sonya Deville initially left WWE programming after being beaten by Mandy Rose. She lost a “Loser Leaves WWE” matchup to Rose at SummerSlam 2020.