Tony Khan Calls Don Callis A Parasite, Omega, Gallows & Anderson Are Bullet Club For Life

AEW President Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone returned to Impact on AXS TV this week with another sponsored ad spot. Khan said they are continuing the holiday spirit of helping the less fortunate by funding Impact with the paid ad.

Schiavone ran down the card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. It will be the first night of a 2-week special, New Year’s Smash.

Tony Khan then denied Don Callis’ claim that he was partially responsible for the formation of AEW. Khan said that he was the man responsible for AEW‘s funding, resources, television relationships, booking, hiring talent and more.

Khan told Callis, “You do nothing for the wrestling business. You’re a parasite on this business.” Meanwhile, he’s a patron. He provides. The Tony’s will be back on Impact next week with another ad, and he’ll pay for the air time with a $100 bill his grandmother sent him for Christmas. Tony Schiavone’s reaction to this line was priceless.

Watch Tony Khan & Tony Schiavone’s latest paid advertisement on Impact Wrestling below:

Bullet Club for Life

Kenny Omega, Don Callis and The Good Brothers also appeared on Impact on AXS TV. They hyped their upcoming match at Hard to Kill on January 16th.

Omega, Gallows and Anderson addressed their opponents, Impact World Champion Rich Swan and the Motor City Machine Guns. Omega said those guys are teammates for now, but they’re not family like Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.

The gang said they are Bullet Club for life. Watch the promo below: