Tony Schiavone Confirms Erick Rowan’s AEW Status

Tony Schiavone confirmed on the latest Dynamite post show that former WWE star Erick Rowan is not part of the AEW roster just yet.

The AEW commentator was asked if fans can expect to see the former Wyatt Family member in action again.

Replying to it, Schiavone said that his appearance was only for the tribute show though he did not rule out the possibility of Rowan returning to the company in future:

“I believe Erick’s appearance only came on that tribute show to his former tag team partner. Then again, I say that but who knows? He might show up tomorrow,”

Erick Rowan made a surprise appearance during the Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life episode of Dynamite to pay tribute to his former tag team partner.

The former WWE star was released from his contract in April earlier last year as part of the company’s coronavirus budget cuts alongside several other stars.

Many of the released stars such as Miro and The Good Brothers have since signed new contracts with different promotions but Erick Rowan remains a free agent.

Now it would be interesting to see if the indie star makes any more appearances for AEW in future and which company he eventually joins as a full time star.