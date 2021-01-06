Triple H Says Finn Balor Returning To NXT Cemented It As WWE’s Third Brand

Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE Triple H recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump. The Game was appearing on the show as part of the ‘Royal Rumble Royalty’ segment of the show, discussing historic moments and memories from Rumbles past.

Triple H would also discuss NXT, and specifically the NXT Champion Finn Balor. The Game would be asked how he feels about Finn Balor returning to the brand after going to the ‘main roster’ a few years ago.

Finn Balor would make his return to NXT on the October 2nd 2019 episode of NXT on the USA Network.

Triple H on Finn Balor

“I think it’s been great” Triple H began on the show. “I think that it puts the stamp on it (NXT) being it’s own brand. In the run up [of NXT] I understand that it was sort of the place where you prove yourself, to then go on to something else.”

“It has now become the place where you can prove yourself as being one of the best in the world” Triple H would continue. “I think that Finn’s return here showed that. When he left the first time? I think there were a lot of people here that said ‘well he needed to leave because there has nothing else to do here.’ There’s always something else to do, you know? It’s one thing to become a champion, it’s another thing to hang on to it. It’s another thing again to regain it. And then even more so to hang on to it again.”

