Updated Royal Rumble Match Card: Sasha Banks’ Opponent Confirmed

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

These two stars have been feuding for a while and they have faced off in a number of matches over the last several months including a title match at last month’s TLC PPV.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Banks defeat Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald in a match. After that the company confirmed a bout between the two female stars for Royal Rumble during this week’s episode of the show.

This is the sixth match which has been announced for the upcoming PPV alongside the two battle royals and three other championship bouts.

Royal Rumble this year will be taking place from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL on Sunday, January 31. You can check out the updated match card for the show below: