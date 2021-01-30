Updated Royal Rumble Match Card: Sasha Banks’ Opponent Confirmed

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.
These two stars have been feuding for a while and they have faced off in a number of matches over the last several months including a title match at last month’s TLC PPV.
Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Banks defeat Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald in a match. After that the company confirmed a bout between the two female stars for Royal Rumble during this week’s episode of the show.
This is the sixth match which has been announced for the upcoming PPV alongside the two battle royals and three other championship bouts.
Updated Royal Rumble Match Card
Royal Rumble this year will be taking place from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL on Sunday, January 31. You can check out the updated match card for the show below:
- WWE Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
- Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns
- SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, Elias, Mustafa Ali, 12 spots open.
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 spots open.