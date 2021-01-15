WWE Elimination Chamber Gets New Date, Updated 2021 PPV Schedule

The WWE pay-per-view schedule for this year is slowly coming together.

The company will be hosting the Elimination Champion pay-per-view next month. However, per a report by Pwinsider, the show won’t take place on February 28th as originally planned. Instead, the show has been moved up a week and will now take place on February 21st.

There have been various changes made to the 2021 pay-per-view schedule. Originally, the Royal Rumble was supposed to take place on January 24th, but will now take place on January 31st. The belief is WWE will not have fans in attendance at the show St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.

It was just reported that WrestleMania 37 was supposed to take place on March 28th, but has now been pushed back to April 11th.

Royal Rumble – 1/31

Elimination Chamber – 2/21

Wrestlemania 37 – 4/11

The 2020 Elimination Chamber event was the last PPV event presented by WWE before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It featured Shayna Baszler defeating Asuka and Liv Morgan and Natalya and Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan in the Elimantion Chamber Match to become the new #1 contender to the Raw Women’s Title, which was held at the time by Becky Lynch. This was the main event.