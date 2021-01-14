WWE Recently Passed On Signing RUSH

It turns out that WWE had a chance to sign a big free agent in RUSH, but decided against doing so.

The company recently passed on signing ROH World Champion, according to a new report by Wrestling Inc. Per the report, WWE passed on signing RUSH because his asking price was too high. The top champion in Ring of Honor was represented by AAA during the negotiations.

WWE reportedly made an offer that was lower than expected. It is believed that “ROH has either re-signed RUSH or that they have come to terms on a new deal.”

- Advertisement -

Back in January 2019, ROH had confirmed that they sign him to a deal where he would later become the top star for them and ended up winning his first ROH World Heavyweight Title by beating Matt Taven that September at the Death Before Dishonor XVII PPV pay-per-view.

He was last seen in action for ROH at the Final Battle pay-per-view event last month when he successfully retained the title over Brody King. The finish of that match saw RUSH’s brother, Dragon Lee, and his father, La Bestia del Ring, get involved to help him get the victory.

It’s been reported over the last few months that WWE has been offering not only contracted talent, but also unsigned wrestler lower deals than they did in the past due to the budget cuts made related to the COVID-19 pandemic.