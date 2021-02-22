Anna Jay No Longer Advertised For AEW Women’s Title-Eliminator Tournament

Anna Jay is no longer being advertised for tonight’s AEW Women’s Title-Eliminator tournament show on YouTube. AEW’s YouTube page posted a link to the premiere of tonight’s show earlier today and the graphic used had Anna Jay replaced with Madi Wrenkowski. The video has since been taken down, however.

Fans are also noting that Anna Jay did not appear on today’s episode of BTE along with the rest of the Dark Order.

All Elite Wrestling has yet to make an official statement on Anna Jay’s status, however. Fans have been speculating regarding the situation online.

Holy shit as much as I’m a fan of @annajay___ I couldn’t be more excited for @Madi_Wrenkowski so well deserved and @RealBrittBaker better watch out while she gets a little dose of reality — Anthony (@DrillSergeantZ) February 22, 2021



Wrenkowski trained out of the Hybrid School Of Wrestling in San Antonio. She made her pro-debut in 2019 and has competed on AEW Dark previously.

Tonight’s show on YouTube will feature the semi-finals of the Japanese side of the bracket and two 1st round matches from the American side of the bracket. The scheduled matches are below: