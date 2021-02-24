Backstage Update On Big Show Leaving WWE

“Big Show” Paul Wight was announced as AEW‘s latest signing today. According to a report from PW Insider, Wight and WWE were unable to agree on terms for a new contract. The two sides were unable to agree on the financial terms of a new deal and he officially became a free agent last month.

His last appearance with the company was on the RAW Legends Night that took place on January 4th, 2021. According to one source, Big Show was making no secret backstage at the show that he was unhappy about his situation with WWE. His profile was moved to the WWE Alumni section on WWE.com on February 19th.

The 49-year-old had been with WWE since signing with the company in 1999. He had previously been with WCW from 1995 to 1999. Upon being brought into WCW, Big Show immediately became a main event player. He defeated Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship in his first match for the promotion at Halloween Havoc 1995.

Wight was quoted in a press release about his signing with AEW.

“AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark,” said White. “It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”