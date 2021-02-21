Bayley And Aaron Solow Call Off Engagement

Former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley and current AEW star Aaron Solow have unfortunately called off their engagement due to differences in their vision for their future.

The news was confirmed by the AEW wrestler who took on his Twitter and released a statement from his official account, saying that it has been a difficult decision to make.

Solow noted that he and Bayley, real name Pamela Martinez have realised that they have a completely different idea of what they want their future to look like.

He went on to say that the two have a lot of great memories together which they will cherish and they have agreed to remain friends and support each other:

Bayley met the former indie star in 2010, before both the stars had made their name and before the current WWE star had signed a contract with the company.

While the two kept their relationship private for the most part, the news of the female star’s engagement with the high flyer broke in late 2016.

Aaron Solow has also found some success in recent times. He has been competing in AEW Dark and Cody Rhodes welcomed the indie star to the Nightmare Family via a tweet earlier this month.