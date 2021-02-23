Big E Launches Kickstarter For Black History Cartoon, “Our Heroes Rock!”

Big E is hoping to teach people about Black History through a mix of animation, hip hop, and science fiction. He recently announced a Kickstarter campaign to fund the pilot episode of the show. So far, the campaign has raised over $25,000.
“Conceived as a hip-hop odyssey through Black History, ‘Our Heroes Rock!’ is an animated series that shines a spotlight on history’s unsung Heroes of color through infectious music, stunning 3D animation and a family-friendly, sci-fi-flavored narrative designed to appeal to both parents and kids alike.”
Ring gear designer Jonathan Davenport and The Sporting News’ Andreas Hale are also attached to the project. Grammy-nominated artist, Rapsody, is as well. Big E has joined forces with animation studio Something’s Awry, and OHR Media to hopefully turn the idea into reality.
“Our aim is to crowdfund the pilot episode, which will focus on the story of Ruby Bridges, the first African-American child to integrate into an elementary school in the South on November 14, 1960, with Rapsody narrating Bridges’ phenomenal story through rhythm and rhyme.”
A link to the official Kickstarter page is here.
Big speak further about the project and what he hopes to accomplish with it in the below video: