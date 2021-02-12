Carlito On Why He Returned To WWE

Carlito made his return to WWE during the Royal Rumble PPV after staying away from the company for more than a decade following his release in 2010.

After his surprise return during the PPV, the former Intercontinental Champion joined Corey Graves for his After The Bell podcast where he talked about his release from the company, his time away and more.

Discussing the reason for his return to the promotion, Carlito said that he came back because he didn’t like the way things ended in his last run:

- Advertisement -

“[I came back because] I just didn’t like the way things ended. I didn’t expect it to take 10 years to get back but at least if I came back once, I just wanted to leave a better taste in someone’s mouth.

Bury the hatchet; everything is on the up and up, happy to be back and happy to be around.” claimed Carlito, “If that was my last time, I was glad to finally get a chance to come back and end things on better terms.”

Carlito On His WWE Future

When asked about his future with the promotion, the former champion claimed that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him and he would love to be back if the conditions are right:

“As of now I don’t know, we’ll see what the future holds, I don’t know, if the conditions are right I’d love to be back. That was always my goal, was to go away, take a breather and come back.”

Previous reports have suggested that the company is looking to hire Carlito as a backstage producer and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up having an on screen run as well.