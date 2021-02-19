Cesaro Discusses Why He Hasn’t Been WWE Main Event Star Yet

Cesaro has been a fan favorite star for many years in WWE, but Vince McMahon hasn’t seen him as someone who could be in the main event or a top star.

Cesaro recently did an interview with NYPost.com and during it, was asked why he hasn’t been in the main event in WWE:

“I think there have been a lot of different variables that go into it. Sometimes I feel like the squeaky wheel gets the grease kind of thing. Sometimes something that’s always there and reliable you kind of start to overlook it because you take it for granted.”

He noted that he tries to create as much momentum as he could and do the best with what he was given and he thinks that is the most important part. He noted that he keeps working hard and make the best every single time with the opportunities that you’re given.

“If you look at some of the past greats, it all took them a while to come into their own and get to the world champion level. Yes, there are a few people that did it fast. But look at Edge, look at Bret Hart, look at all those guys. They are all with WWE for almost 10 years before they hit their big break.”

Cesaro will take part in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday along with Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Daniel Bryan. The winner will then immediately challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.