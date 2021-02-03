Edge Appearing On This Week’s NXT

Edge is headed to the Capitol Wrestling Center for this week’s episode of NXT on USA. The Rated R Superstar won the Men’s Royal Rumble this past Sunday.

He tweeted that he is currently in Orlando with his wife, NXT announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Since he would be in the same city that hosts NXT, why not pay them a visit Wednesday niht.

In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, @WWENXT needs to get #RatedR — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 2, 2021

Winning the Royal Rumble earned Edge a WrestleMania 37 title match against the champion of his choosing. He can face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

- Advertisement -

Edge could also challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor, similar to last year’s Women’s Rumble winner Charlotte facing NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania last uyear.

Catch up on the Top 10 Moments from last week’s NXT broadcast: