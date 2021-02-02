Edge Confirmed For Friday Night SmackDown This Week

WWE has confirmed that RAW Superstar Edge will be appearing on this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Edge of course won the Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 match and has the choice between challenging for the WWE, Universal or NXT Championship at WrestleMania in April.

The ‘Rated R Superstar’ appeared on the opening segment of RAW this week and confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Whilst Edge did not confirm if he wanted to face Drew at ‘Mania, he did not outright say that he didn’t. It’s not yet known if Edge will be appearing on SmackDown specifically to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it is extremely likely.

Edge vs Finn Balor?

- Advertisement -

What WWE has also not mentioned is the fact that Edge could challenge for any title in WWE. Charlotte Flair set somewhat of a precedent on the NXT brand last year; having won the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2020, she opted to go on and face then NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. This was the first time that a Rumble winner has chosen to fight for an NXT belt, and at this time it may well be the last.

There’s still a chance that Edge appears on NXT to help the brand pop a rating on a Wednesday; but again this is just conjecture.

It was recently confirmed by Dave Meltzer who Edge will be choosing to face at WrestleMania. This has not been confirmed publicly by WWE, so you can check out that spoiler here.