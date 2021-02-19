Edge is going to WrestleMania. The Rated R Superstar won the Men’s Royal Rumble last month and earned the right to challenge the champion of his choice at WWE‘s biggest event of the year.

His Rumble victory came nearly a month ago, but Edge has yet to announce if he will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Universal Champion Roman Reigns or NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Edge spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the decision. He shared his thought process regarding each potential challenger.

“You need to start with Finn Bálor,” said Edge. “He’s operating on an entirely different level in the ring right now than I’ve ever seen him perform. I love what he’s doing. With Finn, the story would be two guys who have wrestled all over the world, but never been in the same place at the same time. That’s very appealing to me.”

Drew McIntyre has taken a rocky road to the top and fought for everything he has. “A character like Edge would really respect Drew, so that type of match would be a different story and emotion, one based on mutual respect and who is the better man.”

Edge feels that Roman Reigns has finally ‘found his groove’ and is portraying the character everyone knew he could be.

“The handcuffs have been taken off, he’s being allowed to let this side out. Now you can see it and you can feel it. Knowing the kind of story we could create, I salivate over that. So look all those three options.”

His comments about Reigns finally being himself echo what Seth Rollins said about the Head of the Table earlier this week.

Whoever he picks, Edge says, “I’m in a position where I feel like I can’t go wrong.” He still can’t believe he is an active WWE Superstar after nearly a decade away from the ring. He never thought he’d have this opportunity again and is savoring every moment of this run.