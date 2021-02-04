Former WWE Superstar ‘Tyler Reks’ Announces Gender Reveal As A Woman

Gabbi Tuft was formerly known as Tyler Reks while she was a WWE Superstar. A press release was sent out today from Extra TV regarding Gabbi making her long-awaited gender reveal that she is a woman.

“Despite his successes during and after his WWE career, Gabe was still wrestling with a secret persona dwelling deep within him,” the press release reads. “This is a persona he has been hiding in the loud silence of his soul since childhood. Finally, with the blessing of his loving wife Priscilla, Gabe is ready to reveal who he really is. “He” is now known as “She”: A beautiful, wise, witty and wonderful woman called ‘Gabbi’.”

More on Gabbi’s story will air tomorrow on Extra TV.

“This is a story that wrestling and other sports fans, friends and followers must not miss, especially many in the LGBTQ community dealing with challenging transgender issues, who Gabbi and Priscilla are willing to help. Airing exclusively on Extra on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Tune in to your local listing for this exclusive story.”

Gabbi Tuft’s social media profiles have been counting down to today’s announcement:

Gabbi has similar posts going back several days on her account.

Tyler Reks started with WWE in 2007 and asked for her release in 2012. She retired from wrestling although would later team with Curt Hawkins in 2014 on the indie scene for a brief period.

Reks is a former FCW Champion, 2x FCW tag-team champion (1x w/ John Morrions, 1x w/ Curtis Axel).