Gauntlet Match With Elimination Chamber Prize Announced For Raw

Having only one week to build up the announced Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship next Sunday, WWE is taking the Gauntlet route.

The company has announced that all six of the chamber match participants Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, The Miz, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will be competing in a gauntlet match at this Monday’s episode of Raw.

The winner of this competition will get the advantage of entering the Elimination Chamber match last. Though the company has not announced the order of superstars for this gauntlet match.

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE programming during this week’s episode of Raw and he announced the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title during the opening segment of the show.

A second cage match was then announced on SmackDown. After Roman Reigns refused to put his title on the line inside the chamber, a match to determine his next challenger was announced.

The company announced that Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin and Sami Zayn will all be competing in SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match next Sunday.

The winner of the bout will then face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title on the same night and it would be interesting to see who ends up challenging the Tribal Chief for his title.