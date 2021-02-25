Hiromu Takahashi Vacates IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

One of the top IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions in recent years, Hiromu Takahashi, was forced to vacate the belt this morning. It was announced recently that Takahashi is going to miss 6 months with a torn pec. He appeared on this morning’s Road to Castle Attack show and officially vacated the belt.

Takahashi asked his Los InGobernables teammate, Bushi, to take his place on Night 2 of Castle Attack against Bullet Club‘s El Phantasmo. Suzuki-Gun’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru then won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships later that night. After the victory, El Desperado asked to be inserted into the title picture at Castle Attack as well. It’s not year clear who will wrestle for the now-vacant title on Sunday.

NJPW Castle Attack Lineup

Night 1:

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) vs. United Empire(Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb)

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tanga Loa

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

KOPW Trophy

Toru Yano (c) vs Chase Owens

Toru Yano (c) vs Chase Owens Tomohiro Ishi vs Jay White

Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL

- Advertisement -

Night 2: