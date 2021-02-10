How Much Money Bad Bunny Reportedly Brought In For WWE Shop

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has reportedly hauled in some big numbers on WWE Shop.

In fact, per a report from Fightful Select, his merchandise sales have exceeded $500,000 so far this year. At one point last week, Bunny’s merchandise held four of the top five selling spots on the site . It placed number one for the men’s t-shirt, three for the women’s, and came in fourth for the youth size. His pullover hoodie ranked second. At that time, the only other WWE Superstar in the top five was Universal Champion Roman Reigns at five. Bunny’s initial merchandise, which released around the time of the Royal Rumble last month, sold out fast. Now, WWE has released new limited edition merchandise for the music star.

Bad Bunny at WrestleMania

As we’ve noted, Bunny is expected to be teaming up with Damian Priest against the team of John Morrison and The Miz at this year’s WrestleMania. The rapper began a feud with the duo at the Royal Rumble when he attacked The Miz in retaliation for destroying his DJ booth. This was followed up by Bunny and Priest aligning themselves together against Miz and Morrison on Monday Night Raw during a Miz TV segment.

Now, the stage is set for Bunny and Priest to take on the former WWE Tag Team Champions at “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

What do you think about Bunny having a match at this year’s WrestleMania? And how do you feel about him being the top seller on WWE Shop so far this year? Let us know in the comments!