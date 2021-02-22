Jey Uso Shows Off Minor Toe Injury From WWE Elimination Chamber

Jey Uso took part in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match and suffered a minor injury in the process.

The WWE star took to his Instagram Stories this morning where he shared two photos of the bruised toe with the caption, “Went to war last night, one of my toes ain’t make it!!!”

He entered at #6 as he spent around 10 minutes in the match before being eliminated last by Daniel Bryan, who won the opening contest of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

In another post on Instagram, Jey mentioned that brother Jimmy Uso was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to train for his return to the ring.

Jimmy has been sidelined for nearly a year after suffering a knee injury at WrestleMania 36 Night One. He took part in the Triple Threat Ladder Match with Kofi Kingston and then-SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison.

At the time, it was reported he was supposed to be back between November 2020 and January 2021 after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery. However, in December, Jey went on record by stating in an interview that his brother was expected back in the ring during January or February 2021.

There have been no reports about when exactly he’ll be back or what creative has for him.