Jon Moxley Comments On Wrestling Minoru Suzuki

A little over a year ago, Jon Moxley faced Minoru Suzuki at NJPW‘s New Beginning in Osaka. Moxley successfully defended his IWGP United States Championship in the match. In a recent interview, Moxley talked about what the match meant to him.

“I just never thought our paths would cross, you know?” Moxley said about Suzuki. He continued to say that wrestling Suzuki was a dream of his.

“It’s one of those things that it’s cool to be able to manifest your dreams,” he continued to say about facing Suzuki.

He then spoke about the similarities between him and Suzuki.

“We both know exactly who we are,” Moxley said. “That was a thing in 2019 coming into New Japan and around the world – especially in New Japan, you know it’s a different style – (I) definitely didn’t want to come in here and try to pretend to be something that I’m not.”

“When you’re really comfortable in your own skin, you have complete freedom in the ring to do whatever you want. I think, me and him, and a lot of people are like that. We know exactly who we are and what we do and that’s what we bring every time.”

“It’s all about the moment and conflict of the fight and the struggle. That’s where the magic happens,” he continued.

Moxley’s comments can be heard in the player below: