Jon Moxley Doesn’t Think WWE And AEW Will Ever Work Together

Jon Moxley is the latest person from AEW to address whether there would ever be a working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan and top AEW Executive Cody Rhodes seem to think that a possible collaboration is possible. However, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion doesn’t seem to think so.

“That would never happen. That’s not even worth wasting any mental energy to… You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff,” Moxley stated in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes. “You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, ‘Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin,’ in ’98. But that ain’t gonna happen.”

He continued, “It’d be cool to think about the cool s**t that could happen, you know, like a big summit at the Tokyo Dome, AEW, NJPW, WWE or some s**t but that s**t ain’t going to happen. So, you know, they do their thing. They stay over there.”

All Elite Wrestling currently has a working relationship with Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega also commented on such a relationship being possible as he thinks the final forbidden door will be opened.