Jon Moxley On WWE Legend He’d Like To See In AEW

Jon Moxley has one WWE legend that he wants in AEW.

All Elite Wrestling has seen a few former WWE stars jumping ship to the rival promotion since its launch. Most recently, the company was able to bag in Big Show, as he signed a multi-year deal with AEW where he would work as both a wrestler and color commentator.

Jon Moxley was asked in an interview with Inside The Ropes if there’s any other name that he’d want to see working alongside him in AEW. The former WWE star said that he’d like to see Christian on AEW’s roster.

Christian, who is a former World Heavyweight Champion, made his return at the Royal Rumble last month — much to fans’ surprise. He has also signed a part-time contract with WWE, reportedly.

Speaking on his choice of wanting Christian on the roster, Jon Moxley said, “I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is Christian. I don’t know if that was a one-off for him in the Royal Rumble but he looked frigging good to me, looked like he was in great shape, he looked sharp, man.

“I tell you, he’s one of the guys that’s — the wrestlers know it more so than anybody — Christian is so good. Like, his brain and his execution, and his mind for wrestling is just like next-level.

“First time we worked with him, you know, we’d come in and we’re doing these six-mans with The Shield, really pushing the pace and trying to make the most exciting matches and we’re pushing these guys to like, all these dream team guys, we’re pushing them to be like, ‘No, let’s do another thing and another thing, let’s add more to do another save and another thing, and let’s do a triple this,’ or whatever,” he later added. “And we’re really pushing the pace, you know, and like thinking, like, ‘All right. Yeah, nobody can keep up with us. This is awesome.'”

Christian’s return to the WWE was kept quiet from everyone backstage beyond a very small amount of people who knew ahead of time. Edge was one of them, who even said that they drew to the Rumble in his car together. It was reported that Christian is believed to have signed to a part-time schedule and we could see him making appearances in the future.

Christian had to hang up his boots in 2014 after a history of suffering concussions. But just like fellow star Daniel Bryan, Christian was also medically cleared years after he was told that he couldn’t wrestle again.