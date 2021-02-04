Kenny Omega Issues Challenge For Unsanctioned Match At Dynamite Next Week

Kenta made his AEW debut after the main event match during this week’s episode of Dynamite which saw Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeat Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix and Pac in a 6 men tag team match.

Lance Archer came out to clear the ring of the Good Brothers following their win. Kenta then showed up to respond to Mox’s attack on last week’s NJPW Strong.

Kenny Omega caught Kenta outside of the Daily’s Place after the show. Omega tried to welcome him to ‘The American Club’, to which he responded “Shut the f**k up, I’m not your friend. I’m here to beat Jon Moxley‘” and walked away.

Though the response did not stop the AEW chamion and he issued a challenge and asked Tony Khan to book a match for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Kenny Omega said that after he ‘smoothes things over’ with his new friend Kenta, he would like the AEW president to let them fight Mox and Lance Archer in a bout. He mentioned that since the NJPW star is not under contract with the company, the fight will have to be unsanctioned.

None of the other stars have responded to this challenge issued by Omega yet. You can check out his post-show interview in the video below: