Kenta Makes AEW Debut, Attacks Jon Moxley

Former WWE and current NJPW star Kenta made his AEW debut during this week’s episode of Dynamite and attacked the IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley.

The main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite: Beach Break saw Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeat the team of Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix in a six-man tag team match.

The two sides continued the brawl after the match before Lance Archer ran to the ring. Archer cleared out the Impact stars which left Moxley and Omega in the ring but Jon was then attacked from behind by a masked man.

The masked man then revealed himself to be Mox’s upcoming opponent Kenta. The NJPW star picked up his rival and delivered Go To Sleep. He then left the ring, leaving Omega celebrating to end the show.

Kenta won the New Japan Cup USA tournament in August 2020 to become the #1 contender for Jon Moxley‘s IWGP US Championship and he had been calling the champion out since then.

Jon Moxley responded to the taunts during NJPW strong last week where he attacked his challenger. After that the company announced that Kenta will finally be getting his title shot at The New Beginning USA 2021 on February 26.